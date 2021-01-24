Submission ID: 2131
Date Found January 23, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage nc
Street or Road Union church rd
Closest Major Intersection Lynch rd
Finder's Name Flipp Durant
Finder's email shedurant@gmail.com
Zip 28427
Primary Phone (910) 508-0399
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) N/a
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Looks like a Newfoundland
Markings White chest and feet
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
