UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Date Found January 07, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Whispering pines
Street or Road Cardinal dr
Finder's Name Kristin schwader
Finder's email Kristinschwader@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 340-5940
Additional Comments He or she ran into my garage this am shaking and cold. I set up a crate with some water
And blankets till i can
Get home
From work i am a teacher and was rushing out the door.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix breed
Markings Dalmatian markings
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
