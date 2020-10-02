Submission ID: 2016
Date Found October 01, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Rockingham
Finder's Name Claire Elanjian
Finder's email Claire.elanjian@gmail.com
Primary Phone (910) 315-8682
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mutt
Markings Black with white markings on neck
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
