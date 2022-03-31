Submission ID: 2594
Date Found March 30, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinebluff Area
Street or Road Addor Rd
Closest Major Intersection Near Moore and Hoke county line
Finder's Name Jessica
Finder's email Jess22131@aol.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 603-8825
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog/puppy
Breed Unknown
Markings Black spot on back of neck
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
