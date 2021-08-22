Submission ID: 2343
Date Found August 21, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Subway /food lion parking lot
Finder's Name Holli tennant
Finder's email Hjtennant@hotmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 638-3682
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix
Markings Black with white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
