Submission ID: 2006
Date Found September 19, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Roseland
Street or Road Roseland Road
Closest Major Intersection Roseland Road and Hoffman Road
Finder's Name Tom Huntley
Finder's email tdhuntley1184@gmail.com
Primary Phone (910) 281-5137
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed MIX
Markings Black and white
Predominant Color Black and white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
