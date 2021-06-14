UPDATE: DOG WAS TAKEN TO MOORE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES IN CARTHAGE
Submission ID: 2270
Date Found June 14, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Sand Pit Rd near Rosedale Rd
Finder's Name Cheryl Engelman
Finder's email Thisandthat1001@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (810) 931-3539
Additional Comments This sweet dog is now with Moore County Animal Contril
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab/pit mix
Markings white on face, neck and chest
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Ref
