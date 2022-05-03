Submission ID: 2632
Date Found May 02, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Near Eastwood Fire Department
Street or Road Hwy 73
Closest Major Intersection Murdocksville Road
Finder's Name Georgia Michael
Finder's email Gigisimpson1@icloud.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 585-0135
Additional Comments Puppy, friendly, VERY skinny
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog/puppy
Breed Lab mix
Markings White feet with black spots
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Leash wrapped around neck
