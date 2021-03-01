Submission ID: 2174
Date Found February 26, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Robbins
Street or Road Dover church Rd
Finder's Name
Finder's email
Zip 28364
Primary Phone (910) 947-2858
Additional Comments He is at Moore County Animal shelter
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix my guess
Markings Black and white with black dots around nose
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Brown
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
