Submission ID: 2385
Date Found September 18, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road 123 Westview Road
Closest Major Intersection Niagara Carthage & Vass Carthage
Finder's Name Tiffany Steed
Finder's email tiffsteed@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 585-9453
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings White stripe on nose, white chest, white paws
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
