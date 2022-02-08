UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED HOME
Date Found February 08, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Hwy 5 near entrance to Moore county landfill
Closest Major Intersection Sand pit/hwy 5
Finder's Name Daniel Ference
Finder's email Amysalisbury@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 660-0202
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings White and black
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
