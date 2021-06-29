Submission ID: 2281
Date Found June 28, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Whispering Pines
Street or Road Sullivan Drive
Closest Major Intersection NC-22 and Sullivan Drive
Finder's Name Julie Monks
Finder's email monksja@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 824-4177
Additional Comments Could not approach dog, he kept running away from me. He looks dirty and covered in gnats. Currently in neighbors backyard (they are not home) with water and food but cannot leave him there. Collar is dingy and no tag. He appears friendly and gives a low growl when I get too close but he is a bit more trusting with each treat I give him. I have two dogs but I will see about keeping him and bathing him as I can’t leave him at my neighbors.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky/Shepherd mix
Markings Black with white belly and face
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Dirty
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
