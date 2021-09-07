Submission ID: 2364
Date Found September 06, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen Walmart Parking lot
Finder's Name Shawna
Finder's email Shawna_hill@hotmail.com
Primary Phone (910) 986-9688
Additional Comments She ran from me, by wooden fence, headed towards Walmart, away from road. I could not catch her or get a picture.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound? Mixed?
Markings Black and white
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink with a pattern
