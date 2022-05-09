Submission ID: 2641
Date Found May 08, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Near Harris Teeter in Pinehurst
Street or Road Ivy Lane
Finder's Name Kendall
Finder's email Kendallperry2016@gmail.com
Primary Phone (818) 292-7300
Additional Comments American Bully found near the Harris Teeter in Pinehurst (ivy lane). Local law enforcement said dog has been running for weeks. Ample evidence required for proof of ownership.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed American Bully
Markings Black with white chest
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Cropped
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
