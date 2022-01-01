UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Date Found December 31, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Forest Ridge subdivision Cameron/Carthage NC
Street or Road Almond Dr
Closest Major Intersection Union Church Road and Grady
Finder's Name Karson Davis
Finder's email tkpk.davis@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (916) 316-7181
Alternate phone (916) 317-0109
Additional Comments Female black and white Boston Terrier around 3-7 years old.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boston
Markings Light gray spot on chest
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Curled
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
