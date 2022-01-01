Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms likely. Becoming windy late. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain and thunderstorms likely. Becoming windy late. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.