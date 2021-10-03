UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2399
Date Found October 02, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Sun rd
Closest Major Intersection Sun rd and US 1
Finder's Name Doretta Wright
Finder's email Rettgaudreau@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 315-2210
Alternate phone (910) 986-2682
Additional Comments Has collar with rabies tag. Will take to get scanned for chip and call vet’s office to try and locate owner
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier
Markings Black and tanish
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Silver
3rd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Curly
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies tag
