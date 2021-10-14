Submission ID: 2417
Date Found October 13, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Wagram
Street or Road 16440 Spillway Drive
Finder's Name Julia
Finder's email Bulkeju8@hotmail.com
Zip 28396
Primary Phone (540) 521-3018
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab hound cross small
Markings Black and tan
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. Unsure
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.