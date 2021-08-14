Submission ID: 2337
Date Found August 11, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road Edgewood Road
Closest Major Intersection Red Hill Road
Finder's Name Mark Trueblood
Finder's email mktblood@embarqmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 690-6755
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dig
Breed Black &tan coonhound
Markings Black and tan
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
