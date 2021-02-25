Submission ID: 2168
Date Found February 22, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carolina Horse Park
Street or Road Montrose Rd., Raeford, NC
Closest Major Intersection 5 Points
Finder's Name Linda D Emerson
Finder's email lindaemerson74@gmail.com
Zip 28376
Primary Phone (603) 582-1481
Additional Comments It was raining when I found him and he was wet, cold and hungry. Timid at first but came for food. He's a nice little dog and belongs to someone (even tho no collar or chip, and he's not neutered.)
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix. Possible Schnauzer.
Markings Several white areas.
Predominant Color Black with gray hairs mixed in.
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Wirey
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.