Submission ID: 2280
Date Found June 20, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Hamlet, NC
Street or Road Durham St
Closest Major Intersection Durham, 3rd
Finder's Name Susan and Dakota Braddock
Finder's email orangeinvestigator@gmail.com
Zip 28345
Primary Phone (910) 418-4183
Alternate phone (910) 418-4127
Additional Comments Loving, sweet natured dog.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle/redbone hound
Markings Black saddle
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
