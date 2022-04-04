Submission ID: 2600
Date Found April 03, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Jackson Springs
Street or Road Hoffman Rd
Closest Major Intersection Rose Ridge Rd & Hoffman Rd
Finder's Name Anna Rose
Finder's email Annamae8@msn.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (910) 334-1400
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle mix
Markings Black & white
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
3rd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Gray
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
