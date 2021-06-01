Submission ID: 2255
Date Found May 30, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Off Bryant rd/15-501 Carthage
Street or Road Porters rd
Closest Major Intersection 15-501
Finder's Name Morgan
Finder's email mlorenh2182@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 747-1793
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) We named him Jake for the time being. He likes it.
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle mix
Markings Brown white black
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
3rd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) If you are the owner you know the collar color
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
