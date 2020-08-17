Submission ID: 1977
Date Found August 16, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) West end
Street or Road Beulah hillchurch road
Closest Major Intersection Carthage rd and Beulah hillchurch road
Finder's Name Aj Gilmore
Finder's email Aidenjgilmore@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (912) 660-7898
Additional Comments One mama dog and 2 puppies
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle mix
Markings 2 dots on mama dogs eyes
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Green
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.