UPDATE: HOME
Submission ID: 2515
Date Found January 17, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Seven Lakes/McLendon Hills
Street or Road Saddle Ridge
Closest Major Intersection Saddle Ridge and Holly Grove School Road
Finder's Name Sandy Skilling
Finder's email sandyskilling@outlook.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (651) 592-5425
Additional Comments Red & White Female Beagle with pink collar (invisible fence type?)
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Tri color markings
Predominant Color Red & White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Invisible Collar tag(?)
