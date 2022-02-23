Submission ID: 2552
Date Found February 22, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Robbins, NC
Street or Road HWY 705
Finder's Name Lauren
Finder's email laurentayhud@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (910) 639-5418
Additional Comments Was wearing a shirt that said “Mommy’s First Love”.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle mix
Markings Tri Color
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
