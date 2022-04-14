UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED
Submission ID: 2608
Date Found April 13, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road St Andrews Drive
Finder's Name Meghan Fleming
Finder's email M.k.machella@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (412) 951-7726
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Scooter
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle/hound
Markings White/brown
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Bright green
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Pinetree Animal Hospital Rabies tag
