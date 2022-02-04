Submission ID: 2530
Date Found February 03, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Lobelia / Vass NC
Street or Road LAKEBAY
Closest Major Intersection Watson lane
Finder's Name MOORE COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER
Finder's email
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910-947-2858
Additional Comments Are you missing a dog? This cutie was found darting in and out of the road on Lakebay Rd near Watson Lane. It's a young male, appears friendly but a bit skittish and VERY hungry. Has been in the area for a week or so. Ribs showing. He was taken to the Moore County shelter.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle mix
Markings White with brown
Predominant Color Beagle brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
