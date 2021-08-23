Submission ID: 2345
Date Found August 23, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Bethesda Rd
Finder's Name Sam
Finder's email Samantha.beard123@gmail.com
Primary Phone (703) 728-9043
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Wearing electric fence colar
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
3rd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Electric fence collar
