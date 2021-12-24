Submission ID: 2494
Date Found December 24, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Route 1 about 20 west of Aberdeen
Finder's Name Jennifer Elmer
Finder's email Jelmer928@yahoo.com
Primary Phone (517) 250-8220
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Back brown white
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
