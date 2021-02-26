UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG WAS SAFELY RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2172
Date Found February 26, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Bethesda Farms Aberdeen
Street or Road Devonshire Trail
Closest Major Intersection Bethesda Road
Finder's Name Rhonda McKinney
Finder's email rlmckinney09@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (716) 777-1582
Alternate phone (910) 585-4410
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Tri Color
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
3rd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.