UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG SAFELY RETURNED
Submission ID: 2347
Date Found August 23, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Finder's Name Hunter Damber
Finder's email seven7723400@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 725-8030
Additional Comments This dog was found and dropped off at the Aberdeen Fire Department. I currently have the dog at my residence to foster him until his owner is located. If the owner is not located he is welcome in my home to stay. Must show proof of ownership.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bassett hound
Markings Brown and white
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.