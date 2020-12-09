Submission ID: 2083
Date Found December 08, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Kelly Rd
Closest Major Intersection Kelly Rd/15-501
Finder's Name Ashley
Finder's email Ederan191@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 638-0754
Additional Comments Found wearing a red electric fence collar that was very loose and hanging around neck. Dog may have lost a significant amount of weight if it’s been missing an extended period of time. He is very thin.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Basset hound
Markings Black, white and brown
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
3rd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
