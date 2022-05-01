Submission ID: 2626
Date Found May 01, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Lost tree road Pinehurst
Street or Road Lost tree
Closest Major Intersection Lost tree & briarcliff circle
Finder's Name Jennifer
Finder's email Jennifermmoree@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 691-5848
Alternate phone (910) 691-8041
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Aussie/cattle dog
Markings Black and white
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
3rd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
