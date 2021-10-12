UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Date Found October 12, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Lake Forest Drive
Finder's Name Dustin Coffey
Finder's email laurenmagazines@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (252) 230-6826
Alternate phone (910) 693-2469
Additional Comments Australian Shepard OR Bluetick hound mix
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed MIX
Markings Black, brown, back is salt & pepper-speckled. Brown feet. White spot on head.
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. Yes
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
