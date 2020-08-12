Submission ID: 1971
Date Found August 12, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen, NC
Street or Road 15-501
Closest Major Intersection Pinebluff Lake Rd
Finder's Name Karen L Snyder
Finder's email klsnyder007@yahoo.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone (910) 603-4721
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shih tzu?
Markings All white
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
