UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND COWS RETURNED
Date Found August 31, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Biscoe
Street or Road Hwy 24/27
Finder's Name Moore County Sheriff's Office Animal Services
Finder's email malford@moorecountync.gov
Primary Phone (910) 947-2858
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Calves
Breed Holstein
Markings Black & White, Black, Red & White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) 1 w/ ear tag
