Submission ID: 2080
Date Found December 02, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines, NC
Street or Road Stoneyfield Dr
Closest Major Intersection Fort Bragg Road and Indiana Ave.
Finder's Name John
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 692-5839
Alternate phone (910) 690-7404
Additional Comments Eight chickens found in Sandhurst South development.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Chickens
Breed Chicken
Markings Brown
Predominant Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
