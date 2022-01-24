Submission ID: 2517
Date Found January 23, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinebluff, NC
Street or Road 125 / 155 Walnut St
Finder's Name Christy Lineback
Finder's email christy.lineback@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 603-3665
Additional Comments Young cat found. Employees at the Family dollar said they thought the cat had been around there for several days. People coming into the store were buying food and feeding it... The cat is currently at my home being well cared for... please call or text is you have any leads.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal short haired tabby - pretty young i think.
Breed Tabby
Markings Tabby
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color darker gray
3rd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) pinks
