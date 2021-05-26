Submission ID: 3233
Date Lost May 26, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Argyll
Closest Major Intersection Glasgow and 211
Owner's Full Name Carmella Stirrat
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 3307015404
Additional Comments I found this kitten on my porch this morning. No collar, haven't taken it to the vet to check for a microchip. Very friendly and very vocal.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Longhair
Markings Black stripe down back, white under chin
Age of Pet Under 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
