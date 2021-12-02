Submission ID: 2471
Date Found November 29, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road 660 Kensington Rd
Closest Major Intersection Biys and Girls building
Finder's Name Melanie Nelson
Finder's email melanie-w@nc.rr.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 691-7409
Additional Comments It is male.
Older cat
All white
Definitely house cat.
Used litter box, very friendly to my cats and kids
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Medium hair cat
Markings None
Predominant Color White
2nd Color None
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
