Submission ID: 2591
Date Found March 23, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst NC
Street or Road Lake Forest SW
Finder's Name Feline Friends of Moore County
Finder's email mightypodiana@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 246-0469
Additional Comments Extremely friendly, will determine sex and if microchipped
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings White and tabby
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
