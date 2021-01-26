Submission ID: 2133
Date Found January 25, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Whispering Pines (Arrowstone subdivision)
Street or Road Spearhead Drive
Closest Major Intersection Spearhead Drive & Wheatfield Way
Finder's Name Leigh
Finder's email Leighsidell@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (407) 925-6278
Alternate phone (254) 371-3251
Additional Comments White cat with a few black markings. No collar. I will take her/him to be microchipped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Unknown
Markings Black markings on head, face, nose, etc.
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
3rd Color n/a
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) No collar
Collar I.D. Tag(s) no tags
