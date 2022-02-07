Submission ID: 2535
Date Found January 30, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Burning Tree Road
Closest Major Intersection Pine Vista & Linden
Finder's Name T. Matcham
Finder's email Matshsr@aol.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 624-8081
Additional Comments Found this cat on my door step at 5PM 30 JAN. No collar or tags. Cat is chipped but un-registered
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal CAT
Breed Tortoiseshell Cat (American Breed)
Markings MIxed brown/black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.