Submission ID: 2156
Date Found February 12, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass NC
Street or Road Old us 1
Closest Major Intersection Old us 1 and union church rd
Finder's Name Kristin Callis
Finder's email Westbury228@yahoo.com
Primary Phone (910) 988-3813
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Calico
Predominant Color Calico
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
