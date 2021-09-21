Submission ID: 2386
Date Found September 14, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road 200 Old Dewberry lane
Closest Major Intersection Den Road
Finder's Name Olivia Lynn
Finder's email olivialynn721@aol.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (561) 715-8812
Additional Comments 3 young kittens ears tipped and seemed to be dumped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal kittens
Breed domestic short hair
Markings dark tabby
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
