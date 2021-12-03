Submission ID: 2477
Date Found November 01, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Robbins
Street or Road North Moore Road
Closest Major Intersection 1/2 way between Robbins and North Moore High School
Finder's Name Becky Nesbitt
Finder's email bjnesbitt@rtmc.net
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (910) 464-5963
Additional Comments Cat is very vocal and always looks sad. He enjoys coming inside for a cuddle, but doesn't want to stay long.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat (Male)
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Tiger striped with huge white paws.
Predominant Color Tiger striped
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
