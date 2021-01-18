Submission ID: 2126
Date Found January 02, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Eaat Delaware
Closest Major Intersection May St. and Delaware
Finder's Name Jennifer Pinkston
Finder's email pinkstonjenny5@aol.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 725-2114
Alternate phone (910) 551-1930
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Tabby
Type of Animal cat
Breed DMH
Markings blonde under chin
Predominant Color black
2nd Color brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) light blue with reflectors
Collar I.D. Tag(s) none
