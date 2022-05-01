Submission ID: 2628
Date Found April 30, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Jackson Springs
Street or Road Pine Top Court
Closest Major Intersection Hoffman Rd/ cross from the Country Club
Finder's Name Katana Lemelin
Finder's email quirkykatz@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (910) 603-3752
Additional Comments This cat just showed up at our house. He just made himself at home. We have him at least until somone claims him. He is a very sweet and loving cat.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings None
Predominant Color Grey Tabby
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
