Submission ID: 2140
Date Found February 05, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Old Dewberry Lane
Closest Major Intersection Den Road
Finder's Name Barnes Brooks
Finder's email felinefriendsofmoorecounty@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (860) 248-5855
Additional Comments Very large friendly adult female domestic short hair tabby. Predominantly grey/brown very unique white tip on tail. Must have proof of ownership to claim.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Gray-Brown Tabby white tip on tail
Predominant Color Grey-Brown
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
