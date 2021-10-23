Submission ID: 2433
Date Found October 22, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst #6
Finder's Name Katie Dunstan
Finder's email wandadunstan@gmail.com
Primary Phone (910) 988-3147
Additional Comments Unaltered male cat maybe 6 months old
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short hair
Markings Tiger stripes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
